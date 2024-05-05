Heinrich Klaasen's reaction goes viral; SRH player gets mobbed by Hyderabad fans

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Heinrich Klaasen has won a lot of fans with his sensational performances in this season's IPL. However, the Orange Army could not contain their excitement when they found their star batsman wandering around a mall in Hyderabad with his teammate Jaydev Unadkad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared on X, Klaasen and Unadkat can be seen trying to find their way around the mall as a frenzied crowd chanted the South African batsman's name and tried to take selfies with the two players. A visibly frustrated Klaasen can be seen trying to calm the fans down before finally finding an exit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Klaasen in IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen has played an instrumental role in helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post mammoth totals in match after match this season. In fact, the 32-year-old batsman is SRH's second-highest run-scorer this season with 337 runs in 10 matches so far at a strike rate of 189.33 and an average of 48.14.

Recently, SRH pacer T Natrajan was asked what it was like to bowl to Klaasen in the nets. To which the pacer replied, "He is hitting the ball long and far. Too long and too far! It is a learning process for me too. I can understand his strengths and use that information when I come up against him as an opponent,"

SRH currently sit 4th on the IPL Points Table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.072. With 4 matches remaining in the league phase, SRH have a very good chance of making the playoffs if they win at least 2 of their remaining matches. The Pat Cummins-led side play their next match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!