Henrich Klaasen dealt with big blow amid IPL 2025, here’s what happened with Sunrisers Hyderabad South African batsman

Heinrich Klaasen has been excluded from South Africa’s central contract list as the big-hitting batsman’s international playing career could potentially come to a premature end. Cricket South Africa, the country’s national board, announced an 18-man central contract list and the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman was a notable miss.

In a statement on their website, CSA said: “Discussions regarding Heinrich Klaasen’s future are ongoing, and a final decision will be made in due course.”

This comes as a big blow for the 33-year-old as he has committed himself to being a white ball specialist for his country since his retirement from Test cricket in January 2024. He was one of two players - the other being David Miller - on a white ball only contract with CSA in the previous cycle.

New hybrid contracts CSA also announced a new “hybrid contract” for Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, which will allow the duo to play in specific bilateral series and ICC tournaments. CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance Enoch Nkwe said: “All of these players have been contracted with the importance of the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil in mind.

“The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events.”

Other players who were left out of the central contract list include left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin and allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Anrich Nortje continue to be off the contract list. Shamsi opted out of his central contract in October 2024 while Nortje did not put pen to paper when the previous contracts were drawn up.

CSA’s central contract list: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Hybrid contracts: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

Klaasen's IPL record The big-hitting South African made his foray into the IPL in 2018 after he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals. He only played four matches before Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him up ahead of the 2019 season. At RCB, he played only thrice before he was released. SRH then picked him up in 2023 and he has been a regular ever since.