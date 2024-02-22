Here's the gaming app that made a ₹625 crore bet on IPL
Summary
- The BCCI had invited bids for the latest round on 29 January from entities for acquiring the official partner rights for the IPL
MUMBAI : Fantasy gaming app My11Circle on Wednesday won the race to be an official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), bidding ₹125 crore per year for a period of five years. The app from Games24x7 trumped incumbent Dream11, which bid ₹103 crore per year for the partner rights for the cricket tournament. Over five years, My11Circle will pay a total of ₹625 crore for the rights, two officials in the BCCI confirmed.