'Hes a big match player': Keshav Maharaj hails Aiden Markrams knock in WTC final against Australia

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj called opener Aiden Markram a "big-match player" as the latter scored a century during his outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against Australia at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London on Friday.

Markram (102* runs off 159 balls) scripted history by becoming the first Proteas batter to score a hundred in an ICC tournament final.

He also became the fourth batter after Jacques Kallis (113* against Sri Lanka in the 1998 ICC Knockout semifinal against SL), Herschelle Gibbs (116* against India in CT 2002 semifinals), and David Miller (101 against Australia in the World Cup 2023 semifinal) to hit a century for SA in ICC knockout matches.

Speaking at ICC Digital after Day 3, Maharaj said, "I saw a different sort of desire and focus in Aiden's eyes today when he came off the field (prior to batting) as I think he wanted to rectify the mistake that he made in the first innings."

"Kudos to him to put that into place. He's a big match player and big players rise up to the moment and rectify their mistakes very quickly. There's no better fitting moment for him to get a Test hundred here at Lord's in a final against probably a team that I don't think they've ever lost a final," the Proteas cricketer added.

Maharaj also paid tribute to captain Temba Bavuma (65* runs from 121 balls), after his captain showed enormous determination to battle a hamstring injury and played a vital role in the unbeaten stand of 143 that has South Africa close to victory.