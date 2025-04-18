‘He’s been a little casual…’; Glenn Maxwell sent ‘wake up’ call by ex-CSK star ahead of RCB vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025

Glenn Maxwell has been sent a ‘wake up’ call by former Chennai Super Kings star Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Punjab Kings' away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Despite producing some of the best performances for the national team, the Australian's show in the IPL over the years has nothing extraordinary. Since his IPL debut in 2012, Maxwell's best seasons came in 2014 and 2021 where he scored more than 500 runs.

Bought for ₹4.2 crore, during the IPL 2025 mega auction, the hard-hitting managed just 41 runs from six games for Punjab Kings at an of 8.20. He has also picked up four wickets.

According to Pujara, Maxwell must show hunger in his approach as Punjab Kings are dependent on him in the middle order. “He hasn’t changed the way he has approached the IPL," Pujara was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

“There have been times when he’s been a little casual. He’s the same as he was, maybe eight to ten years ago. I’m a little critical, but there are times when, as a player, you need to wake up,” he added.

“You need to realise you’re getting an opportunity to play and be part of a franchise where things are at stake. And there are times a player can get casual, they’re not worried about what’s happening," Pujara said.

Punjab Kings records in IPL 2025 Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have fared well unlike the previous seasons. In six matches so far Punjab Kings have won four games and are placed fourth in the table.