'Hes got strength': Aakash Chopra lauds Mitchell Marshs power-hitting after LSGs win over RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed the explosive batting of Mitchell Marsh after his match-winning century that helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs in a high-scoring IPL clash on Thursday night.

Marsh played a dominant knock at the top of the order, smashing 111 off 56 deliveries to power LSG to 209/3, setting up a strong total in the rain-shortened encounter. The right-handed batter was named Player of the Match for his superb innings.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chopra highlighted Marsh's consistency at the top and his ability to dominate pace attacks with clean hitting.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Mitchell Marsh's century contribute to LSG's win against RCB? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh scored a match-winning century, smashing 111 off 56 deliveries to power LSG to 209/3. This strong total set up their nine-run victory over RCB in a high-scoring IPL clash. 2 What did Aakash Chopra say about Mitchell Marsh's batting performance? ⌵ Aakash Chopra lauded Mitchell Marsh's explosive batting and power-hitting, highlighting his consistency at the top of the order and his ability to dominate pace attacks. He noted Marsh's strength, long levers, and clean hitting. 3 How did Prince Yadav's bowling impact the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Prince Yadav took key wickets, including Virat Kohli's early dismissal with a 'divine delivery' and Devdutt Padikkal. He finished with figures of 3/33, which was crucial in controlling RCB's batting momentum and securing LSG's win. 4 What was Mitchell Marsh's reflection on LSG's win and his personal performance? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh described it as a tough season but was pleased with the team's win against RCB. He was happy with his century, aiming to maximize the powerplay for a strong start, and praised the bowling effort for defending the score. 5 Why was LSG's win against RCB considered important despite a difficult season? ⌵ The win was important for LSG after a difficult season, as it marked a step forward in performing as a unit. It was a satisfying outcome after experimenting with different combinations and strategies.

"Marsh is the only batter in this entire LSG setup who has batted at the same position throughout the tournament. Everybody else has been moved around," JioStar expert Chopra said.

He further praised the Australian star's power-hitting, noting his ability to take on fast bowlers and dominate both sides of the wicket.

"He's got the strength. He's a very different kind of opener. He's tall and has long levers and, therefore, goes downtown. The moment you start hitting fast bowlers over their heads and into the stands, where do you actually bowl to him?" he added.

Chopra also pointed out Marsh's impact against RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood, saying his form has been a key factor in recent matches.

"You can't bowl short to him because he's brilliant square of the wicket, and the way he took down Josh Hazlewood was phenomenal," he said.

He added that RCB's bowling struggles have coincided with consecutive defeats, underlining Marsh's influence on the contest.

"It's twice in two games now that Josh has leaked a lot of runs... RCB have also lost two on the bounce, so there is a correlation because if he goes for runs, then there are problems," Chopra noted.

Lucknow defeated Bengaluru by nine runs at Ekana Stadium. The hosts posted 209/3 in 19 overs, powered by a brilliant century from Marsh and late contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant.

Chasing 213 under the DLS method, RCB suffered an early collapse with Prince Yadav dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck. Despite a strong 95-run partnership between Rajat Patidar (61) and Devdutt Padikkal (34), and late resistance from Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, RCB finished at 203/6, falling short by nine runs.