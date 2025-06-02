'He's that good': Shreyas Iyer backed to lead India in multiple formats as MI bow out of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has entered the history books by becoming the first-ever captain in IPL history to take three franchises to the finals. The 30-year-old led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first IPL title in a decade and had previously led the Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 Finals.

With Iyer being among the only eight captains who have won an IPL trophy and on the way to winning another silverware, the chorus for handing him more responsibility within the Indian team has also started to grow.

Robin Uthappa says Iyer will lead India in multiple formats Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has predicted that Shreyas Iyer will captain Team India in multiple formats. Notably, the Indian team currently has three different captains across the formats: Suryakumar Yadav leads the charge in T20Is, Shubman Gill is at the helm of the Test team, and Rohit Sharma captains the ODIs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Uthappa wrote, “I’ve said this time and again and I’ll say it AGAIN!! Iyer will captain India in multiple formats!! He has to!! He’s that good!! 🫡🫠”

While there may not be any captaincy spot open for Iyer to take over in the Indian team at the moment, the Mumbai-based batter will likely be taking inspiration from Rohit Sharma. Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL trophies from 2013 to 2020, all the while the Indian team was either led by MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

Finally, when the opportunity arose to lead Team India after Virat Kohli stepped down, Rohit Sharma took it with both hands and has since led the team to two ICC trophies: the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.