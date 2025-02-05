Virat Kohli was heavily trolled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins in a commercial for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the video of which went viral on social media. While Virat Kohli is a part of the Indian team for the Champions Trophy, Pat Cummins' participation is in doubt as the Australian captain is currently nursing an ankle injury.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away, the video of Pat Cummins roasting Virat Kohli has spiced up things among the fans. In the video, the 31-year-old was seen roasting the likes of cricketers around the world in front of the camera.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became his first victim when Cummins said, “Oi Ben, I am not stokes about you.” He then turned his attention towards Ollie Pope with a like which says, “Hey Pope, you better start praying.” Virat Kohli was Pat Cummins' third victim when he said, “Hey Kohli, I have never seen you bat this slowly.”

He finishied with “More Like Quinton de Block. I am Pat Cummins for you. Get mean.” It was directed to South African cricketer Quinton de Kock. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19.

Pat Cummins 'heavily unlikely' for CT Meanwhile, Pat Cummins is unlikely to be flying to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian skipper, who led the side to a 4-1 Border Gavaskar Trophy win over India, skipped the Sri Lanka Tests due to to the birth of the second child.