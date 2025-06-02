Highest individual score in IPL final: List of top 5 batters who outperformed opposition in summit clashes; full details

The Indian Premier League is headed to an exciting finish on June 3 as the cash-rich T20 league will crown its latest and new champion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Fourth-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are playing in their second-ever final, in Tuesday's summit clash.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Final: RCB and PBKS look to rewrite IPL history

T20 cricket is heavily skewed in favour of the batsman, and some of the most iconic names in the IPL have been run machines.

So, ahead of Tuesday's IPL 2025 final, we turn the clock back and revisit the top 5 batting performances in the history of the league.

Also Read | What RCB should do to win maiden IPL 2025 title vs Punjab Kings — details

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - 117* (57) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 final The veteran Australian opener was the hero for CSK as they clinched their third IPL title at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the 2018 final.

Chasing 179 for the win, the then 36-year-old powered the Chennai side to an emphatic victory with an unbeaten ton in just 57 balls as they got past the finishing line with 9 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Wriddhiman Saha (Kings XI Punjab – now Punjab Kings) – 115* (55) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2014 final Another century in this list, but this time in a losing cause, the diminutive Indian wicketkeeping batter could not help Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) to their maiden IPL title in the 2014 final at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Advertisement

Saha's blistering ton helped KXIP to a competitive 199/4 in the first innings, but KKR's Manish Pandey responded with a 50-ball 94 to help the Kolkata franchise to their second IPL title.

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - 96 (47) vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 final India's newest Test talent has been on the rise in the IPL for the last couple of seasons, and the Tamil Nadu southpaw scored a strokeful 96 against the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 summit clash.

Missing a well-deserved ton by a whisker, Sudharsan helped GT score a mammoth 214/4 in the first innings in front of their home fans in Ahmedabad.

Unfortunately, CSK won their fifth title as Ravindra Jadeja knocked off 10 runs of the last two balls, with a six and a four, to seal a thrilling final win that will be hard to replicate any time soon.

Advertisement

Sudharsan was brilliant with the bat, but the night belonged to CSK.

Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) - 95 (52) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2011 final The local lad put on an elegant display in front of his hometown fans as Vijay's 95 helped CSK clinch consecutive titles in the IPL 2011 final.

Vijay, along with Michael Hussey (63 of 45), put on a mammoth opening stand of 159 and helped hosts CSK put on 205/5 on the board at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB fell short by 59 runs as Vijay was crowned the Man of the Match for his heroic performance in front of CSK's adoring fans.

Advertisement

Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 94 (50) vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2014 final The stylish right-hander responded to Saha's blistering ton with a forceful innings of his own as he helped KKR clinch their second IPL title in a high-intensity final in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Pandey lit up the Bengaluru crowd with seven boundaries and six sixes as he helped KKR pull off the highest successful chase in any Twenty20 final up until that point.