Highest wicket taker in 2023 World Cup: 2 Indian bowlers are in Top 10; can you guess who?
Bowlers have been dominating the ICC World Cup 2023, making a difference in nearly all matches.
Bowlers are making a massive difference in almost all the matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. The names in the Top 10 list are changing all the time. Adam Zampa from Australia currently tops the table with 16 wickets, followed closely by India’s Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, both with 14 wickets.