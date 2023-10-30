Bowlers are making a massive difference in almost all the matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. The names in the Top 10 list are changing all the time. Adam Zampa from Australia currently tops the table with 16 wickets, followed closely by India’s Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, both with 14 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adam Zampa Zampa, with an impressive average of just 19 runs per wicket, has been an essential part of the Australian bowling line-up. He has bowled 49 overs so far and given away 305 runs, boasting the best bowling figure of 4/8. Notably, Zampa has also managed to bowl a maiden over, a feat achieved by very few in this World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah The Indian pacer has been equally effective but in a contrasting manner. While his average is lower than Zampa at 15, he's bowled slightly more overs—53, conceding only 211 runs. His best bowling figure stands at 4/39. Bumrah has bowled four maiden overs, a commendable achievement in the high-stakes environment of the World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Memes galore as Harbhajan Singh sympathises with Pakistan after loss to South Africa, asks ICC to change rule Mitchell Santner Santner has been a crucial player for New Zealand, taking 14 wickets with an average of 20. He has bowled 57 overs, and his best performance came when he took 5 wickets for 59 runs. Santner also has a maiden over to his name.

Others in the Top 10 Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Marco Jansen from South Africa are tied at 13 wickets. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee (12), New Zealand’s Matt Henry (11), Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka (11), Netherlands’ Bas de Leede (11) and India’s Kuldeep Yadav (10) round out the top 10. Yadav is the other Indian in the top 10 although his statistics are not as impressive as Bumrah's. With an average of 26 and no three-wicket hauls, he stands at the 10th position.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid won’t be India's coach after ICC World Cup 2023 Mohammed Shami wickets in World Cup 2023 We can’t finish this list without mentioning Mohammed Shami. He is in the 14th position as he has taken 9 wickets. But, guess what? He has bowled just 17 overs with an average of 8 runs per wicket. He’s been a part of only 2 out of the 6 matches India have played so far and made all the difference. The bowler with the least number of overs (from the Top 10 list) is Coetzee, who has bowled 38 overs to claim 12 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!