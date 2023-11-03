The top wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far has taken 18 wickets with the best figure of 5/80.

A lot has changed in the last three days. The list of the Top 10 highest wicket-takers has new entries while some names have been pushed down. Let's have a look.

Keshav Maharaj (SA) sits at the tenth spot with 11 wickets. He boasts an average of 26 and has a striking best bowling figure of 4/46. With an economy of 4, he has maintained a strike rate of 32.

Next up, Haris Rauf (PAK) has snagged 12 wickets. With an average of 32, his top performance shows a 3/43 figure. He's been quite costly though, with an economy of 6, and a strike rate of 29.

Gerald Coetzee (SA) is at number eight, having 14 wickets in his kitty. Averaging 21, his most remarkable outing saw figures of 3/35. With a slightly high economy of 6, his strike rate remains at 19.

Seventh in line, Mitchell Santner (NZ) also has 14 wickets. He's averaged 24 and has delivered a 5/59 as his top performance. He's maintained an economy of 5 and boasts a strike rate of 29.

Mohammed Shami (IND), another with 14 wickets, is positioned at sixth. He's dazzled with an incredible average of 6 and a stellar 5/18 bowling figure, which he achieved on November 2 against Sri Lanka. With an economy of 4, his strike rate is quite aggressive at 9.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND) stands tall at the fifth spot. He's taken 15 wickets, averaging 14. His best figure stands at 4/39, and he has an economy of 3, making him quite economical. Moreover, his strike rate is 23.

Fourth in the list, Adam Zampa (AUS) has clinched 16 wickets. With an average of 19, he's shone bright with a 4/8 performance. He's operated at an economy of 6 and has a strike rate of 18.

Marco Jansen (SA) is at number three. Bagging 16 wickets, he averages 20. His best bowling performance reads 3/31. With an economy of 5, he holds a strike rate of 20.

Taking the second spot, Shaheen Afridi (PAK) has 16 wickets. He's maintained an average of 19 and his best figures stand at 5/54. He's been consistent with an economy of 5 and a strike rate of 22.

Topping the list, Dilshan Madushanka (SL) stands as the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets. He averages 22 and his best figure of 5/80, which he achieved on November 2 against India. Operating at an economy of 6, his strike rate is at 20.

