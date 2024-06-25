Hilarious reaction of Pakistani cricket fan on Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 run knock: 'hum to 14 balls pitch ko…'
India captain Rohit Sharma's blistering innings in T20 World Cup 2024 against Australia led him to equal Babar Azam's captaincy record and become the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.
T20 World Cup 2024: Star Indian cricketer and captain Rohit Sharma's spectacular 92-run innings against Australia on June 24 has sparked reactions from Pakistan. Sharma scored 92 off 41 balls powered by 7 fours and 8 sixes, which led the team make a total of 205 with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.