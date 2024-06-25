T20 World Cup 2024: Star Indian cricketer and captain Rohit Sharma's spectacular 92-run innings against Australia on June 24 has sparked reactions from Pakistan. Sharma scored 92 off 41 balls powered by 7 fours and 8 sixes, which led the team make a total of 205 with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Taking to X, a user named Aalia Rasheed, whose bio states that she is a sports journalist, analyst, and filmmaker wrote, “Rohit Sharma nai 14 balls per 41 score kar liaya, hum tu 14 balls pitch ko samajhnay main lagatay hain!"

Reacting on her post, one user joked “14 balls hai, hum to pora power play samajne may laga dete hain"

Another user added, “This shows Pakistan team need to work on lot of area as there is always scope for improvement."

One user also slammed her and said, “Why do we compare everyone with our team? A sports journalist should be open-minded and appreciate the quality of play."

Some other added, “I really missed the earlier era batsmen of Pakistan.. Really enjoyed the thrill and excitement of watching Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and others bat against us.. Shahid Afridi was my favourite among them, much better than this current era"

“Don't be so Ridiculous, You know it well that these conditions are different as compared to the one in US......I am also a Critic on the approach of the PK top order but be Honest while criticising them...!!," a user commented.

Rohit Sharma breaks Babar Azam records

The Indian captain equalled Babar Azam's remarkable landmark of most wins as captain in T20Is. Not just this, Sharma also surpassed Azam and became top run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma has scored 4,165 runs in T20 Internationals across 157 matches and 149 innings, with an impressive strike rate of 140.75. His top score is an unbeaten 121. In comparison, Babar Azam ranks second with 4,145 runs in 123 matches and 116 innings, maintaining a strike rate of 129.08, with his highest score being 122.

