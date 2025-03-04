Hilarious viral video: Man compares Champions Trophy to a geopolitical chessboard as his partner makes a swift exit

Champions Trophy mania in full swing wtih the league stage matches already over and the teams heading into the semi-final stages. Australia, India, South Africa and New Zealand are the four semi-finalists and the winner of two semi-finals will play the penultimate game of the tournament on 9 March.

However, as the marquee tournament comes to an end, netizens are going more and more enthused with it. In the latest video that has started surfacing on social media, a man gloriously praises the Champions Trophy while his female partner leaves with all her stuff out of the house.



The man goes in the video, "Do you know what the ICC Champions Trophy is about?

It's a cricket tournament?" his companion replied.

The man then proceeds to go on a long rant about the glory of Champions Trophy, saying “No, it isn't just a cricket tournament. It is a geopolitical chess board disguised as a cricket match where the nations don't just play, they posture, they strategize, they make history. The ICC Champions Trophy isn't just about bat and ball. It's about legacy. It's about Afghanistan, stunning England in Lahore with a performance that screamed, we belong here. Virat Kohli walking onto the pitch like he owns the air, leaving Pakistan Chasing Shadows. These aren't just games. They're moments when the world stops spinning and everyone watches 11 men redefine what it means to fight for a flag.”

“So are you watching history unfold, or are you going to wait for somebody else to write it down for you? Virat Kohli with that century, Asmatullah Omarzai hand a weak England polling attack. We are in for a bright, bright future” the man adds.

What's next for Champions Trophy? The first semi-final of the Champions Trophy is currently being played between India and Australia in Dubai. The second match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.