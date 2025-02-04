Himanshu Sangwan became a household name after the Railways pacer dismissed former India captain and Delhi batter Virat Kohli during their final round of the Ranji Trophy encounter, which recently ended. Playing domestic cricket after a gap of more than 12 years, Virat Kohli drew crowds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the game and on all three days.

However, Virat Kohli's return was shortlived as the stylish right-hander lasted just 15 balls before seeing his stumps shattered by a length delivery from Himanshu Sangwan. After the match, the 29-year-old revealed that it was actually the bus driver of the Railways team who advised Himanshu Sangwan to bowl Virat Kohli on the fifth stump.

At first, Himanshu Sangwan was shocked to see such advice coming from a bus driver, but the right-arm pacer believed in his strengths against Virat Kohli during the Ranji Trophy fixture.

“The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out,” Himanshu Sangwan told Hindustan Times.

“I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else's weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket,” added the Railways pacer, who played 24 first-class matches.

“There was no specific plan for Virat Kohli in general. The coaches told us that the players from Delhi like to play attacking cricket. They are all stroke players. We were told to bowl a disciplined line,” he said.

