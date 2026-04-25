'His innings was the difference': Kohli lauds Padikkals knock after RCBs win over GT

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Virat Kohli praised Devdutt Padikkal and called his 27-ball 55-run innings the arch differentiator in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday. In a high-scoring thriller, Kohli and Padikkal helped the Rajat Patidar-led team pull off a spectacular win by successfully chasing a daunting target of 206 with seven balls to spare.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put together a 115-run partnership off just 59 balls, laying the foundation for RCB's five-wicket victory. Kohli led the charge with a fluent Player of the Match-winning 81 off 44 deliveries, while Padikkal chipped in with a brisk 55 from 27 balls to provide strong support.

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With his 81-run knock, Kohli also claimed the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2026 at the moment.

Speaking at the post-match presentations, Kohli praised Padikkal for his fluent and pressure-free batting, calling his innings the key difference in the match. He highlighted their strong communication, clear intent and shared confidence during the partnership, adding that he focused on staying at the crease to support Padikkal and maintain pressure on the bowlers.

"This is the second time Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) has come and done this. You never see him slogging the ball yet he's playing so freely. His innings was the difference in the first half and then I was trying to stay in the game so he won't feel the pressure. Dev was going great guns and the idea was to keep the pressure on the bowlers. There was intent, clarity and feedback from the other and and we didn't have any doubts in the partnership and that's what worked for us," Kohli said.

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Kohli said Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a strong and well-balanced batting lineup, combining power hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd with the experience of Krunal Pandya. He emphasised a simple approach--play attacking cricket with confidence due to the team's depth--and expressed happiness about playing multiple games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling it a special place and hoping to return later in the season.

"We have a tremendous batting lineup. If you look at the talent on display, we have guys who can play good cricket shots, you have the power of Tim David and Shepherd and then you have the smarts of Krunal. So the message is simple - you see a ball to hit, go for it because you have the depth. Firstly, we were quite happy we were able to play five games here and the fans get to see the team again. Special place to play cricket and hopefully we'll be able to come back and play here again later in the season," Kohli said.

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After the win, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that he took key learnings from the match, praising the strong start by bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood and the team's effective execution, especially in the final overs. He noted that chasing around 200 felt achievable and lauded the batting efforts of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, and admitted the need to address middle-order wickets going forward.

"Many lessons were learned from the game. Bhuvi and Hazlewood started well, hitting their lengths and the other bowlers followed their lead. We knew anything around 200 was a good total to chase. In the last 3 overs, I thought our execution was spot-on, especially the yorkers. Kohli and particularly Padikkal were outstanding, I enjoyed watching them bat. We did lose a few wickets in the middle overs, that's something we'll go back and look to correct in the upcoming games," Patidar said.

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Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs. RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10).

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With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side. Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

In the 19th over, Krunal finished things, pulling a short ball from Jason Holder to the deep square leg region for a single to seal the win as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs, securing two vital points and moving up to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. RCB now have 10 points in seven matches with five wins and two losses.

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Earlier in the match, Sudharsan's hundred cruised the GT to a massive 205/3 against the RCB.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to field first. However, the Gujarat Titans seized control early on. GT openers Shubman Gill and Sudharsan built a formidable foundation, clinical in their approach to the powerplay.

The duo took GT to 57/0. While Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, the spotlight remained firmly on Sudharsan. Gill and Sudharsan completed their 100-run stand for the opening wicket in the 10th over.

Suyash Sharma managed to claim Gill's wicket in the 13th over after being smashed for a six for 32, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

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Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls before accelerating further to register a spectacular century. Sudharsan's ton came off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 5 massive sixes.

By the 15th over, GT had reached a commanding 155/1. RCB's bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for RCB, removing after a brilliant hundred in the 16th over, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Washington Sundar kick-started the innings in style, launching a massive six off Josh Hazlewood to get the scoreboard moving, while Suyash Sharma delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just four runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed it up with another tidy over, conceding just five runs and removing Jos Buttler for 25, effectively slowing the Gujarat Titans' momentum.GT's innings began to lose momentum as Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical 19th over, conceding just eight runs and tightening RCB's grip on the game.

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