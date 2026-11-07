Subscribe

History for India in Wellington! Shubman Gill's men break Australia's 2005 record with win during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India's seam bowlers thrived in helpful conditions for a second straight ODI as they beat New Zealand by four runs via DLS method in Wellington to take a 2-0 series lead.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Nov 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
India's win in the second ODI over New Zealand in Wellington was their 11th in 2026 against the Blackcaps.
India's win in the second ODI over New Zealand in Wellington was their 11th in 2026 against the Blackcaps. (BCCI)
AI Quick Read

India's dominance over New Zealand in ODIs reached new heights on Saturday after the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by four runs via Duckworth Lewis-Method (DLS) at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington in the second game of the five-match series to take a 2-0 lead. In a match dominated by rain, New Zealand were all out for 134 after being set to bat.

Advertisement

In reply, India struggled to get to 113.7 in 26 overs before rain stopped play. The game was eventually called off. India were four runs ahead in the DLS par score. KL Rahul was batting at 26 when the match was stopped. Shreyas Iyer top scored for India with 30 runs.

Also Read | IND vs NZ ODIs: Why Rohit Sharma's dismissals sound the alarm? Explained

In the process, India recorded their 11th win over New Zealand in 2026, going past Ricky Ponting's mighty Australia, who had recorded 10 wins in 2005 against the Blackcaps. Notably, India took 16 matches to get 11 wins against New Zealand in this year, Australia's 10 came off 12 games.

England are third in the list, who had defeated New Zealand nine time in 2008 in the 50-over format. The two consecutive defeats so far in this series is also New Zealand first against India since 2019 at home. New Zealand's last bilateral ODI series defeat against India also came in 2019 at home. New Zealand will play India next in Hamilton on November 10, followed by the last two in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.

Advertisement
Also Read | List of Indian captains with most golden ducks in ODIs - Complete list

Gurnoor Brar floors New Zealand in Wellington

Earlier, Indian bowlers once again outplayed the New Zealand batting unit, delivering a disciplined performance to bundle out the hosts for just 134 in 40.6 overs. With 185 in the first ODI and 134 in the second, India's bowlers have once again delivered an impressive performance to keep New Zealand's batting unit in check.

Following a rain delay, skipper Shubman had little hesitation in opting to bowl first, and his decision paid off as the Indian attack made excellent use of the conditions to dismantle the hosts' batting lineup. Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's attack with an impressive four-wicket haul.

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as Auqib Nabi struck twice to remove both openers. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 23/3. Daryl Mitchell attempted to revive the innings with a determined 55 and found some support from skipper Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 off 38 balls.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights: India sneak a 4-run win via DLS method in Hamilton

However, Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership by dismissing Santner before removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. Brar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with career-best figures of 4/30 in 10 overs.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsHistory for India in Wellington! Shubman Gill's men break Australia's 2005 record with win during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts