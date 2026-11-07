History for India in Wellington! Shubman Gill's men break Australia's 2005 record with win during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India's dominance over New Zealand in ODIs reached new heights on Saturday after the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by four runs via Duckworth Lewis-Method (DLS) at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington in the second game of the five-match series to take a 2-0 lead. In a match dominated by rain, New Zealand were all out for 134 after being set to bat.

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In reply, India struggled to get to 113.7 in 26 overs before rain stopped play. The game was eventually called off. India were four runs ahead in the DLS par score. KL Rahul was batting at 26 when the match was stopped. Shreyas Iyer top scored for India with 30 runs.

In the process, India recorded their 11th win over New Zealand in 2026, going past Ricky Ponting's mighty Australia, who had recorded 10 wins in 2005 against the Blackcaps. Notably, India took 16 matches to get 11 wins against New Zealand in this year, Australia's 10 came off 12 games.

England are third in the list, who had defeated New Zealand nine time in 2008 in the 50-over format. The two consecutive defeats so far in this series is also New Zealand first against India since 2019 at home. New Zealand's last bilateral ODI series defeat against India also came in 2019 at home. New Zealand will play India next in Hamilton on November 10, followed by the last two in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.

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Also Read | List of Indian captains with most golden ducks in ODIs - Complete list

Gurnoor Brar floors New Zealand in Wellington Earlier, Indian bowlers once again outplayed the New Zealand batting unit, delivering a disciplined performance to bundle out the hosts for just 134 in 40.6 overs. With 185 in the first ODI and 134 in the second, India's bowlers have once again delivered an impressive performance to keep New Zealand's batting unit in check.

Following a rain delay, skipper Shubman had little hesitation in opting to bowl first, and his decision paid off as the Indian attack made excellent use of the conditions to dismantle the hosts' batting lineup. Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's attack with an impressive four-wicket haul.

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as Auqib Nabi struck twice to remove both openers. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 23/3. Daryl Mitchell attempted to revive the innings with a determined 55 and found some support from skipper Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 off 38 balls.

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However, Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership by dismissing Santner before removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. Brar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with career-best figures of 4/30 in 10 overs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in