Following India's resounding victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have further solidified their positions as cricketing legends. Both players have now been part of four ICC tournament wins each, surpassing MS Dhoni's record and establishing themselves as the most successful Indian cricketers in terms of ICC titles.

Virat Kohli: A Legacy of Success Virat Kohli's career has been marked by numerous achievements in ICC tournaments.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli played a crucial role in India's third Champions Trophy title, highlighting his longevity and consistency in international cricket. Despite being dismissed for just one run in the final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli's overall performance in the tournament was impressive, with a century against Pakistan and a match-winning fifty in the semi-final against Australia. His tally of 217 runs in four innings placed him among the top scorers.

2024 T20 World Cup Although Virat Kohli did not captain the team, his performance in the final against South Africa was particularly noteworthy, where he scored a crucial 76 runs off 59 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. This innings capped off a remarkable T20I career for Kohli, who had announced his retirement from the format following the tournament

2013 ICC Champions Trophy Virat Kohli scored a total of 176 runs across five matches. In the final against England at Edgbaston, Kohli contributed 43 runs from 34 balls, helping India post a total of 129/7 in a rain-reduced match. Although India won the match by five runs, Kohli's dismissal was a significant moment, as he was caught by Ravi Bopara at long-off while attempting a big hit.

World Cup 2011 Virat Kohli was part of the Indian team that lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. In the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli scored 35 runs from 49 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 83 runs with Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli's ICC tournament record is impressive, with a total of 15 appearances across various formats. He has played in six T20 World Cups, four ODI World Cups, three Champions Trophy tournaments, and two World Test Championship finals.

Rohit Sharma: The Hitman's Impact Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive batting style, has also been instrumental in India's ICC successes. His leadership and batting skills have made him one of India's most successful captains in white-ball cricket.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma captained India to their third Champions Trophy title, batting a swift half century in the final match against New Zealand.

2024 T20 World Cup Yet another ICC Champions trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India won their second T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone in Rohit Sharma's career.

Champions Trophy 2013 Rohit Sharma was part of the Indian team that won the tournament. The captain of the Indian team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was MS Dhoni.

2007 T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in India's inaugural T20 World Cup victory under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Rohit has played in 17 ICC events, including nine T20 World Cups, three ODI World Cups, two World Test Championship finals, and three Champions Trophy tournaments4. His ability to deliver in high-pressure tournaments has been a hallmark of his career.

Statistical Comparison of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Player ICC Trophies Won ICC Appearances ODI Average Virat Kohli 4 16 57.56 Rohit Sharma 4 17 49.19