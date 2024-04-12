Indian cricket team skipper and Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma, popularly known as 'hitman', is often in the news for his retirement rumours.

However, in 'hitman' Sharma's mind retirement isn't something at this current moment, who is eyeing to win big events for India – especially upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in June this year.

Recently, he was in a chat on 'Breakfast With Champions'. He spoke on various issues related to his retirement, to win the World Cup for India, and potentially the ICC World Test Championship final.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," said Rohit chat on 'Breakfast With Champions'.

Speaking frankly on the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final, which India lost to Australia by 6 wickets on 19 November 2023, Rohit said that despite doing everything right and ticking all the boxes, that day was not for us (India).

Rohit said that 50-over World Cup for him is the actual World Cup. "50-over World Cup for me is the actual World Cup. We've grown up watching that World Cup. More importantly, it was happening in India in front of our home crowd. We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right," he said.

On being asked what went wrong in the World Cup final, the 'hitman' said, "What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there."

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way. But Australia were slightly better than us," Rohit added.

