Hitman Rohit Sharma turns 39: A look at former Indian skippers records on his birthday

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Indian skipper, batting heavyweight and India's "Hitman" Rohit Sharma, celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday (April 30).

Since making his debut for India in Belfast on June 23, 2007, he has shattered numerous records across formats, solidifying his legacy as one of the game's greats and continuing to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

After retiring from Test cricket last year and T20Is, the "Hitman" is now also active in ODIs, continuing to shine in the 50-over format.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit was the format's best scorer going out in 2024.

He also owns the record for joint-most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

In 2024, Rohit became the first men's player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Sharma is one of the most prolific ODI openers, amassing 11,577 runs in 282 matches at an impressive average close to 49, including 33 centuries and 61 fifties.

The "Hitman" also holds the record for the highest individual score in a 50-over game, with an incredible 264 runs. Additionally, he boasts the most double centuries in ODIs, with three to his name.

Rohit scored ODI double-hundreds for fun, won six IPLs in the first 15 editions of the tournament, scored five hundreds at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and when he finally got to open in Tests in 2019, three quick hundreds in his first series in the role, one of them a double.

Under Sharma's leadership, India reached the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup later that year, coming heartbreakingly close to winning both global titles.

However, he redeemed himself by guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, ending a 13-year drought for ICC silverware, and followed it up with a triumph in the Champions Trophy in 2025.