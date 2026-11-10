Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Nicola Carey hits 66 on WBBL return after son's birth as the team posts 138/5

Hobart Hurricanes captain Nicola Carey marked her return to competitive cricket with an unbeaten 66 as the defending Women’s Big Bash League champions posted 138 for 5 against the Adelaide Strikers at Ninja Stadium on Tuesday. The all-rounder had missed the previous match after the birth of her son, Louis.

Advertisement

Carey, who returned for the 17th game of WBBL|12, faced 53 deliveries and struck nine boundaries at a strike rate of 124.53. Adelaide skipper Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bowl, but Carey’s innings gave the winless Hurricanes a competitive total in their home fixture.

Nicola Carey returns after welcoming son Louis Nicola Carey had missed Saturday’s trip to face the Brisbane Heat following the birth of her son Louis last Wednesday. The club confirmed her return for the 17th match of WBBL|12, describing it as a significant boost for the defending champions. She had starred with both bat and ball in the earlier loss to the Melbourne Renegades, top-scoring with 62 off 43 balls and taking two for 30.

Advertisement

Her comeback innings at Ninja Stadium provided the Hurricanes with a competitive total as they seek their first win of the season.

Nicola Carey anchors Hobart Hurricanes after early losses The home side lost early wickets as they looked to build momentum. Lizelle Lee made 19 off 18 balls before Sophie Ecclestone trapped her leg-before, leaving Hobart 21 for 1 in the fourth over. Rachel Trenaman followed soon after, scoring 9 off 5 deliveries before Madeline Penna caught and bowled her to reduce the Hurricanes to 31 for 2.

Advertisement

Nicola Carey then combined with Chamari Athapaththu for a 35-run stand off 46 balls. Athapaththu was retired out for 10 off 26 deliveries. Heather Graham joined Carey in a 40-run partnership off 31 balls before Penna effected a run-out to dismiss her for 14 off 13. On the final ball of the innings, Penna and wicketkeeper Ellie Johnston combined to run out Chinelle Henry. Extras contributed 14 runs as Hobart finished on 138 for 5.

Advertisement

The effort boosted a Hurricanes side that entered the match without a win in their first four games.

Also Read | Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: 5 facts from Ellyse Perry guiding to WBBL win

Strikers restrict Hurricanes with tight bowling Adelaide’s bowlers kept the scoring in check throughout. Ella Wilson was the most economical, conceding only 12 runs from her four overs without a wicket. Ecclestone finished with one for 37 from her four overs, while Penna took one wicket from her single over (conceding 14) and was involved in both run-outs.

Nicola Carey’s unbeaten half-century has given the Hurricanes a platform as they look to claim their first win of the season while defending their title.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.