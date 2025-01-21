Active Stocks
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:00 PM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 21 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Sydney Sixers squad -
Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry

21 Jan 2025, 01:04:48 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

