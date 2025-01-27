Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Livemint

Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM

Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score, Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 27 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Tim Ward, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
T.B.C. squad -

27 Jan 2025, 12:46 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Match Details
Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and T.B.C. to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.