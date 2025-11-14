Homecoming for Tim Southee at KKR ahead of IPL 2026; ex-New Zealand pacer joins three-time champions in brand new role

It's a homecoming for Tim Southee as the former New Zealand pacer has been roped in by the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a bowling coach on Friday ahead of the upcoming season. Southee is no stranger to KKR, having been part of the Kolkata-franchise in 2021, 2022, 2023 in the IPL during his playing career.

With his vast international experience, deep tactical understanding, and prior association with the franchise, it made him an ideal candidate to replace Bharat Arun, who shifted base to Lucknow Super Giants.

One of the most accomplished fast bowlers of his generation, Southee has been a cornerstone of New Zealand cricket for over 15 years. Having represented his country in 100-plus Test matches, over 150 ODIs, and 120+ T20Is, Southee claimed 700-plus international wickets across formats.

What Tim Southee brings on KKR table? Known for his swing, accuracy and leadership, Southee had served as New Zealand captain for a short period of time and also played pivotal roles in New Zealand's 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup campaigns (where the Kiwis finishing runners-up on both occasions).

He had also played a huge role in New Zealand's ICC World Test Championship victory in 2021. He finally quit cricket in 2025. In the process, Southee joins assistant coach Shane Watson, mentor Dwayne Bravo and head coach Abhishek Nayar in the backroom staff.

Expressing his excitement on homecoming, Southee stated it's “an honour” for him. “KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players," the Kiwi said.

“I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026,” he added.

Tim Southee's record in IPL Southee started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2011. He stayed under MS Dhoni for a season before returning to the worlds richest league three years later at Rajasthan Royals for a couple of seasons. After his spell at Rajasthan, Southee spent two years each with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being picked up by KKR in 2021.

