Hong Kong Sixes back after 7 years! When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match today; check all details here

After a seven-year break, the Hong Kong Sixes returns to thrill cricket fans from November 1-3 at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. Thirteen teams, including heavyweights like India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, will compete in this fast-paced, six-a-side tournament. Each team bats for only five overs, making for a high-intensity cricket experience. Here look at the schedule, teams and when and where to watch