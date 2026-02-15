‘Hope he retires': Babar Azam faces Pakistani cricket fans' wrath after failing in India vs Pakistan; memes galore

Babar Azam had another unsuccessful day at the office in the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026. He was clean-bowled by Axar Patel after scoring 5 off 7 balls. His ‘flop show’ sparked various memes and jokes on social media.

“Babar Azam the myth, another dismissal to a spinner, candidate to every possible type of spin & yet Pakistan trying to adjust him in at 4 when they are already short on batting with all-rounders filling in,” wrote one user.

“If Pakistan want to reboot, they must fire and forget Babar Azam. Greatest overhyped batter in the history of the game,” wrote another user.

A Pakistani cricket fan wrote, “Babar Azam should never play another T20 game ever again! Enough is enough, and it's time to retire for the sake of the nation!”

“Babar Azam is irredeemable. PSL-level player,” wrote another Pakistani fan.

One Pakistani fan commented, “This has to be the end of Babar Azam's T20 career for Pakistan. You can't change my mind.”

“Babar Azam is such a joker mannnn these guys were tryna force a fab 5 clubbing him w Kohli, Steve, Root and Kane, crazyyyyy,” came from another cricket fan.

“Babar Azam is sleepwalking through a modern match like it’s 1998. No intent, no urgency, just selfish stat-padding while the team burns. This isn’t an anchor. It’s dead weight. Cricket has moved on, he clearly hasn’t,” came from another.

“From being the poster boy of Pakistani cricket to an absolute fraud, Babar Azam has turned into a disaster where even his die-hard fans can’t defend him. Absolutely, terrible from Azam, hope he retires from T20 cricket to save some grace and play other forms of cricket,” wrote another Pakistani fan.

Another fan wrote, “Very poor batting from Babar Azam. The country was looking towards him in a crucial situation. And, he let the whole nation down.”

Babar Azam’s last 10 T20I innings Babar Azam’s last 10 T20I innings show mixed performances. He produced notable knocks of 74 (vs Zimbabwe), an unbeaten 50 (vs Australia) and 46 (vs USA). He also had a steady, unbeaten 37 (vs Sri Lanka).

