‘Hope there's no girls dancing…but just cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar's advice to BCCI as IPL 2025 gears up for restart

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to discontinue the cheerleaders and music when the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on May 17. The IPL 2025 was paused for a week after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash was called off in Dharamshala due to India-Pakistan tensions.

The BCCI on Monday announced the resumption date with a new revised IPL 2025 schedule. While the world's richest T20 franchise league gears up for a restart, Gavaskar's advice comes considering the lives lost during the India-Pakistan border battle and the Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 innocent tourists.

Notably, the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan stemmed from the terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22. “I hope there's no music and no girls dancing when the IPL resumes. Some families have lost their near and dear ones, let the games be played, let the crowd come in, but just cricket. No dance, no DJ,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

DJs and cheerleaders have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. In addition to the game of cricket, the music and cheerleaders added an entertainment flavour, thus drawing more fans to the stadiums.

New IPL 2025 schedule - All you need to know According to the revised IPL 2025 schedule announced by the BCCI, six venues—Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad—will host the remaining 13 league matches. However, the venues of four playoff games are yet to be decided, as the authorities are exploring options considering the weather forecast.