‘Hopefully, I am fit and firing’: Australia's Glenn Maxwell opens up on T20I future after forgettable T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not giving up his hopes of playing more T20Is just yet, despite questions regarding his future in the shortest format. Maxwell endured an underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign as Australia failed to make it past the group stage.

He took just two wickets and scored only 62 runs from four matches. Maxwell, though, did not have to bat in Australia's dead rubber against Oman, which the former champions won by nine wickets.

Maxwell is currently 37 years old, and will be 40 by the time the 2028 T20 World Cup takes place in Australia. The Los Angeles Olympics is scheduled to take place a few months before the T20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell on his T20I future "I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months," Maxwell told journalists in Melbourne on Wednesday. He will continue playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) as part of a two-year deal, and will also compete in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Major League Cricket (MLC) tournaments later this year.

The Victoria cricketer is in no hurry to make any announcements as of now. “There's not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there's probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements, and just see how my body's going and see how I'm travelling and if there's opportunities to play in the future, hopefully I'm fit and firing,” he said.

When asked if there's a chance that he could feature in the LA Olympics as well as the T20 World Cup in two years' time, the veteran did not give a definite date. "Fit and firing? Hopefully. But yeah, not setting any dates."

He elaborated on how he has got slightly better during the T20 World Cup. "I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably more judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs.

"And I just felt like I was able to get through games a lot easier. Felt like I was playing my role as well as I could, and felt like I still had plenty to offer."