How AB de Villiers reacted to Suryakumar's 'There is only one Mr.360' remark?
- Many former players from India and the world are praising the batting style of Suryakumar Yadav, especially his calm mind on the crease
The whole world of cricket is currently cherishing the performance of one batsman who has shown exemplary performance, not just in the T20 World Cup 2022, but in all his other matches. Suryakumar Yadav is currently the number one T20 player in the ICC rankings with more than 1,000 T20 runs in 2022.
Suryakumar Yadav is specifically praised for his calm and composed nature on the crease and his shot selections, where he hit sixes in all the directions of ground which prompted some commentators to tag him as the India's Mr.360, a name given to former skipper of South Africa and legendary player AB de Villiers.
After the India vs Zimbabwe match, where he made a stunning 61 at just 25 balls, the anchors asked him about being called Mr.360. Suryakumar Yadav just shrugged and said, "There is only one 360-degree player in the world, and I will try to play like him."
Former Proteas captain was also quick to react to that and said "You're very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today," de Villiers tweeted.
Suryakumar Yadav is emerging as a new star of the Indian Cricket Team with many former players surprised by his impressive batting style and how he analyzes the bowler even before the ball is bowled. His performance was especially praised during the difficult match between India and South Africa, where batting conditions were not very fine. But, Suryakumar Yadav gave no thought to it, and played his aggressive innings of 68 runs and took India to a fightable score.
"I mean you got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time. That is a little predetermined at that moment. I have practiced the stroke a lot, when I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time. "If the field is in I just back myself to go, there," Suryakumar said.