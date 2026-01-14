‘How can he be so fit at 38?’ - Fans in awe as Rohit Sharma's energetic presence in the field draws praise; watch video

Fans were left in awe as Rohit Sharma rolled back years with his energetic fielding during the second ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Rajkot. The incident took place on the final ball of the 24th over during New Zealand's chase of 285.

Against a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that took a sharp turn, Will Young played a late cut that went right of backward point. Rohit, who was stationed at that position, dived full stretch to stop a certain boundary, much to the appreciation from the whole crowd as well as Virat Kohli.

A few balls earlier, the 37-year-old Kohli too put up a similar kind of fielding at covers. Notably, both Kohli and Rohit have already retired from Tests and T20Is and are only available for India in ODIs.

Playing only a single format for India, gives both the former Indian captains time to rejuvenate unlike two years before where they were almost on the road. From bilateral series to multi-nation tournaments to the Indian Premier League, workload management had been an issue for all the country's top cricketers.

Rohit's athleticism drew large praise on social media.

Rohit, who was succeeded by Shubman Gill in both ODI and Test formats last year as captain, has spent a lot of time for himself which he couldn't while playing all three formats for India. Following the IPL in 2025, Rohit underwent a huge transformation, shedding around 10 kgs.