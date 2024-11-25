How can India qualify for WTC Final after a 295-run victory against Australia? Check full scenarios

Jasprit Bumrah's India triumphed over Australia in the 1st Test at Perth, winning by 295 runs. Following a strong second innings, India must now secure three more wins in the series to qualify for the World Test Championship Final after a recent defeat by New Zealand.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 02:05 PM IST
India need to win 3 more BGT matches to qualify for WTC Final
India need to win 3 more BGT matches to qualify for WTC Final(AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India were at their best in the 1st Test match against Australia in Perth as they defeated the Kangaroos by 295 runs on their home ground. After being bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the match, restricting the Australians to 104 for the first wicket to take a 46-run lead in the first innings. Heroics from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the 2nd innings ensured that India posted a total of 487 runs and ensured that the match could only go one way.

 

Also Read | India achieves historic win in Australia; internet hails Jaspreet Bumrah

Indian opener KL Rahul also shone in both innings of the Test match, with 26 runs in the first innings and 77 runs in the second. The two innings have effectively confirmed that Rahul will continue to be a part of the Indian XI even when captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill return for the second match in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the two debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy played their role to perfection and will be a glimmer of hope for India going forward in the series.

India's chances of qualifying for WTC Final:

In recent times, the Border Gavaskar Trophy has gained the reputation of being one of the most competitive bilateral series, second only perhaps to the Ashes. However, the BGT series has taken on even more significance as India's place in the WTC final depends on the results of the ongoing tournament.

After being drubbed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, Team India needed to win at least 4 matches to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. With the victory in the Perth Test, India now need to win 3 more matches in Australia to reach the WTC final. If they don't win at least 3 matches, the Indian team would have to wait for the results of other teams to qualify.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsHow can India qualify for WTC Final after a 295-run victory against Australia? Check full scenarios

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.75
    02:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.75 (0.82%)

    Adani Power share price

    456.80
    02:06 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -3.95 (-0.86%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.65
    02:06 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.85 (1.3%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    845.10
    02:06 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    29.05 (3.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    580.90
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.66%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.65
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.4 (1.62%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,737.80
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.9 (-0.57%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,884.35
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -14.7 (-0.77%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,146.05
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.95 (-5.75%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,449.75
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -53.35 (-3.55%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    630.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -19.4 (-2.99%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,108.05
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,196.95
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    880.15 (9.45%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    204.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    15.05 (7.97%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    553.70
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    39.75 (7.73%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    736.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    49.4 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.