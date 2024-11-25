How can India qualify for WTC Final after a 295-run victory against Australia? Check full scenarios

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India were at their best in the 1st Test match against Australia in Perth as they defeated the Kangaroos by 295 runs on their home ground. After being bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the match, restricting the Australians to 104 for the first wicket to take a 46-run lead in the first innings. Heroics from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the 2nd innings ensured that India posted a total of 487 runs and ensured that the match could only go one way.
Indian opener KL Rahul also shone in both innings of the Test match, with 26 runs in the first innings and 77 runs in the second. The two innings have effectively confirmed that Rahul will continue to be a part of the Indian XI even when captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill return for the second match in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the two debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy played their role to perfection and will be a glimmer of hope for India going forward in the series.
In recent times, the Border Gavaskar Trophy has gained the reputation of being one of the most competitive bilateral series, second only perhaps to the Ashes. However, the BGT series has taken on even more significance as India's place in the WTC final depends on the results of the ongoing tournament.
After being drubbed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, Team India needed to win at least 4 matches to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. With the victory in the Perth Test, India now need to win 3 more matches in Australia to reach the WTC final. If they don't win at least 3 matches, the Indian team would have to wait for the results of other teams to qualify.