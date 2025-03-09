How can India win Champions Trophy final today? Ian Bishop decodes the road map; ‘Rohit and Shubman are key…’

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has previewed the final match between India and New Zealand and explained what each team needs to do to win the marquee contest. In a video shot with the ICC, Bishop explained that India's openers will need to get back to their scoring ways as New Zealand already have 5-6 match-winners in their top order. However, Bishop was full of praise for India's spin bowling, particularly the unorthodox bowling of Varun Chakravarthy.

How can India win Champions Trophy final? In a video posted by ICC, Bishop said, “It's about the opening batters, getting back to the best form. You know, Shubman started the tournament, Rohit started, but they haven't ticked in the last couple of games. So that's going to be key, because New Zealand's top order batting have five or six match winners on their very own. So I think that's going to be an important point.”

Advertisement

“And whose spin bowlers will come up trumps in those middle overs. For India to win, I do believe their bowling will take care of itself. They're going to have to match up well against New Zealand's right and left-handed batting lineup.” the former West Indies cricketer added.

How are New Zealand placed against India? Bishop advised the Kiwi pace bowlers to bowl even better than they have in the past, stating, “From a New Zealand perspective, their seam bowlers have to be even better than they have been at the back end, if it comes down to it.”

Further advising the Kiwis, Bishop said, “They're gonna have to match up well, and they do that, Bracewell bowls well, for example, the right and left handers. And they've got depth, although it's orthodoxy, they don't have a Varun Chakravarthy who's a little bit unorthodox, but they bowled with such great discipline. Don't forget the other key area is New Zealand supplement, all they do with a ball in the field with a ground feeling, and their catching”