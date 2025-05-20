How can Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Full scenarios explained

Lucknow Super Giants became the latest team on Monday to be bowed out of the IPL 2025 Playoffs race as they lost the math against Sunrisers Hyerabad by 6 wickets. Notably, three teams have already made it to this year's playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. The last playoff spot now remains in contention between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Delhi Capitals currently have 13 points from 12 matches with 6 wins and a net run rate of +0.260. They will next face off against the Mumbai Indians on 21 May and the Punjab Kings on 24 May.

The path to playoffs is clear for DC, win both their matches and reach 17 points and they will have a clear playoff berth without worrying about the net run rate.

However, the match against MI will be a crucial one for them, if they lose that contest then all roads end for them as MI will get 16 points and will qualify for the playoffs.

If they win against MI and lose against PBKS, DC will have 15 points and will have to hope that MI don't win their last match against Punjab Kings on 26 May.

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs? Much like DC, MI's fate also rests in their own hands. If the Hardik Pandya-led franchise wins both their remaining fixtures, they will have 18 points and will not have to rely on net run rate to qualify for the playoffs.

However, if they lose to Delhi Capitals, things will become more complicated for them, as the clash against PBKS on 26 May will then be a must-win. They would also need DC to lose their match against PBKS on 24 May.