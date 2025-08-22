How can Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson fit in together in Indian playing XI at Asia Cup 2025? Kerala batter drops major hint

The inclusion of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 has complicated the batting order.

Can Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson (R) be accommodated in the same playing XI at Asia Cup 2025?
Ever since Shubman Gill returned to the Indian T20I side, there has been a constant debate about where the Test captain would slot in the playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. With the Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma pair doing well in recent times, Gill's batting position has been a major headache for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Gill has never batted outside of top two in his 21 games in the shortest format. Although the right-hander bats at No 3 in ODI and No 4 in Tests, Gill coming out of the top two is certainly not an option in T20Is. With Tilak Varma at No 3 and captain Suryakumar at No 4, Gill will have to bat as an opener if he is included in the playing XI.

With Abhishek Sharma as a permanent opener, India will enter the Asia Cup 2025 with Gill partnering the southpaw when the tournament begins in the UAE on 9 September. That means Samson will have to find a new place in the batting order and outside of the top four.

Recently, Samson dropped a major hint of accommodating himself in the middle order, thus showing his readiness to adapt and put the team first.

In the ongoing Kerala Cricket League, Samson was initially expected to open the innings for Kochi Blue Tigers. But to everyone's surprise, Samson chose to bat in the middle order against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Although Samson didn't get to bat, but his approach highlighted his willingness to adjust to new roles. Samson's inclusion in the Indian middle order will certainly leave either Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh out of the playing XI.

India's predicted playing XI with Sanju Samson & Shubman Gill together

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

India's Asia Cup 2025 schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
September 10, 2025India vs. United Arab EmiratesDubai International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
September 14, 2025India vs. PakistanDubai International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
September 19, 2025India vs. OmanSheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi7:30 PM
