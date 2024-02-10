 'How does this even make sense?': Irfan Pathan 'perplexed' over Ishan Kishan's continued absence from cricket | Mint
Cricket News/  'How does this even make sense?': Irfan Pathan 'perplexed' over Ishan Kishan's continued absence from cricket
Back Back

'How does this even make sense?': Irfan Pathan 'perplexed' over Ishan Kishan's continued absence from cricket

 Livemint

Kishan absence from the field has raised several eyebrows and questions have been raised on what Kishan is upto!

India's Ishan Kishan during a practice session at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur (File) (PTI)Premium
India's Ishan Kishan during a practice session at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur (File) (PTI)

India's young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been away from action since November last year and left India's tour of South Africa mid-way citing mental fatigue.

His absence from the field has raised several eyebrows and questions have been raised on what Kishan is up to! Recently, a Cricbuzz report suggested he has begun training alongside Hardik and Krunal Pandya in Baroda.

Earlier, Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid stated that the young player requested a break and mentioned Ishan could make a comeback after participating in some first-class matches.

ALSO READ: India Vs England: BCCI secretary Jay Shah ends speculation, confirms Virat Kohli 'won't play' in series

With so much happening, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan questioned the youngster's absence from cricketing action. Without taking his name, Pathan stated that it is “perplexing" for him to understand why a player is unavailable for domestic matches when he has returned to training.

“Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense?" Pathan wrote on his official X profile.

 

India included KS Bharat in the current series against England, but his batting was subpar. Experts commented India could have benefitted from Ishan Kishan's inclusion. Meanwhile, after a car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injuries.

Ishan made his Test debut last year during India's tour of West Indies, where he played both matches of the series.

Published: 10 Feb 2024, 06:05 PM IST
