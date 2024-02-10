'How does this even make sense?': Irfan Pathan 'perplexed' over Ishan Kishan's continued absence from cricket
Kishan absence from the field has raised several eyebrows and questions have been raised on what Kishan is upto!
India's young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been away from action since November last year and left India's tour of South Africa mid-way citing mental fatigue.
India included KS Bharat in the current series against England, but his batting was subpar. Experts commented India could have benefitted from Ishan Kishan's inclusion. Meanwhile, after a car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injuries.
Ishan made his Test debut last year during India's tour of West Indies, where he played both matches of the series.
