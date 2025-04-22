How Gujarat Titans are bringing retro back in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: The Gujarat Titans are bringing retro back. Post the Impact Player rule in IPL, all teams have consciously embraced going harder with their batting right from the top. The mantra has been: ‘maximise the powerplay, and don’t stop hitting’. But someone didn’t slip the memo to Ashish Nehra and the Titans. They’ve embraced old-school with spectacular effectiveness in IPL 2025, and they’ve been able to do it thanks to the unique gifts of their top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. And with their win against KKR on Monday (April 21), the Titans have consolidated their position at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

How Gujarat’s top three have carried their batting In T20 cricket, it’s natural that the top order scores most of the runs. It’s how batting dynamics in a shortened format play out. Despite that, the weight that the Titans’ top three have carried has been immense, and an outlier. And they’ve done it extremely successfully.

Here is how the top three of all teams stack up so far, in terms of the percentage of total team runs they have made.

Runs by Nos 1, 2, 3 in IPL 2025 (April 21) Teams Runs by Nos. 1, 2, 3 Total team runs % of runs by Nos 1, 2, 3 CSK 540 1217 44.37% DC 535 1250 42.80% GT 1078 1475 73.08% KKR 567 1161 48.84% LSG 962 1468 65.53% MI 645 1327 48.61% PBKS 726 1333 54.46% RR 765 1417 53.99% RCB 738 1301 56.73% SRH 624 1252 49.84% While some teams have stronger middle orders, there’s still no team where the top three in the batting order haven’t scored a bulk of runs. But look at the heavy lifting the Titans’ trio have done. No other team is even close. LSG have the next highest percentage, but that’s because their batters beyond the top three haven’t made too many runs. For the Titans, it’s more about the top three being so prolific that the others hardly get a chance to bat. And it’s not been to the Titans’ detriment, because Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler have not dawdled. They’ve got big runs, and they’ve got them at a good pace.

The CSK parallel The model this most closely resembles among IPL champions of the 2020s is Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In both their wins – 2021 and 2023 – they had heavy-scoring top threes. Even CSK, at their championship-winning form, didn’t approach the sheer massiveness of the Titans’ top three.

IPL winning sides in 2020s and Titans 2025 CSK have always preferred the old-school method of laying a platform, accelerating, and then exploding. But the Titans are on track to beat even that mark, if the rest of their season goes how the first half has gone.

Teams Runs by Nos. 1, 2, 3 Total team runs % of runs by Nos. 1, 2, 3 MI 2020 1517 2642 57.42% CSK 2021 1686 2607 64.67% GT 2022 1208 2517 47.99% CSK 2023 1677 2600 64.50% KKR 2024 1400 2481 56.43% GT 2025 1078 1475 73.08% The potential pitfall There is one obvious pitfall to this method, one that the Indian team that had a top-order of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli is familiar with – what happens if the top three fail? That is a legitimate concern for the Titans, but given the variety of bowling attacks, conditions and situations they have weathered so far, it doesn’t look likely that all three will fail together.

All of Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler have scored more than 300 runs so far, and all are striking at above 150. Sudharsan, of course, has the Orange Cap right now, and is up to 417 runs for the season, averaging above 50 without a single not-out. Sudharsan, in fact, could be the single most consistent batter in the IPL. In 33 IPL innings so far, spread across four seasons, he has only two single-digit scores. Meanwhile, Buttler has been striking at 166 this IPL, and averaging 71.20. And Gill has just hit his highest score of this season, the Titans’ 39-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

