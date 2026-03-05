How have India fared in T20 World Cup knockouts? What's Men in Blue's record at Wankhede Stadium in World Cup semis?

India are just two steps away from repeating what they did at the T20 World Cup two years ago in Barbados as the Men in Blue gear up for a thrilling semifinal encounter against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A two-time champion, hosts India will face New Zealand provided they win on Thursday in front of a packed crowd.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a scintillating form, Suryakumar Yadav's men failed to replicate the same except on one occasion. With their backs against the wall, India came out all guns blazing to post 256/4 against Zimbabwe, before Sanju Samson's 97 not out powered the hosts to chase down West Indies' 195/4 for a place in the semifinal.

Although the statistics lean towards the Indian team, this isn't going to be an easy task for the Men in Blue, who have struggled at times in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In fact, this is India's third consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal appearance against England.

India's performance in T20 World Cup knockouts The win over West Indies in Kolkata confirmed India's sixth appearance in the T20 World Cup knockouts. Champions in 2007 and 2024, India returned runners-up in the 2014 edition. They also entered the semifinals on two more occasions in 2016 and 2022.

Opponent Stage Year Result Venue Australia Semifinal 2007 Win by 15 runs Durban Pakistan Final 2007 Win by 5 runs Johannesburg South Africa Semifinal 2014 Win by 6 wickets Dhaka Sri Lanka Final 2014 Lost by 6 wickets Dhaka West Indies Semifinal 2016 Lost by 7 wickets Mumbai England Semifinal 2022 Lost by 10 wickets Melbourne England Semifinal 2024 Win by 68 runs Providence South Africa Final 2024 Win by 7 runs Barbados England Semifinal 2026 TBD Mumbai

India's World Cup semifinal record at Wankhede The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hasn't been a happy hunting ground for India as far as the World Cup semifinals are concerned. India's first appearance in a 50-over World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai came way back in 1987 when they lost to England by 35 runs. The Men in Blue were on the winning side in 2023 when they defeated new Zealand in the semifinal by 70 runs, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and a seven-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami.

India's only semifinal appearance in a T20 World Cup at this venue came in the 2016 edition, losing to eventual winners West Indies by seven wickets.