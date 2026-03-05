How have India fared in T20 World Cup knockouts? What's Men in Blue's record at Wankhede Stadium in World Cup semis?

India are facing England in a T20 World Cup semifinal for the third consecutive time. In the previous two encounters, India lost in 2022 edition while winning in 2024. Can India make it 2-1 against England in T20 World Cup semis?

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Mar 2026, 05:46 PM IST
India's Tilak Varma attends a training session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England.
India's Tilak Varma attends a training session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England.(AFP)

India are just two steps away from repeating what they did at the T20 World Cup two years ago in Barbados as the Men in Blue gear up for a thrilling semifinal encounter against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A two-time champion, hosts India will face New Zealand provided they win on Thursday in front of a packed crowd.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a scintillating form, Suryakumar Yadav's men failed to replicate the same except on one occasion. With their backs against the wall, India came out all guns blazing to post 256/4 against Zimbabwe, before Sanju Samson's 97 not out powered the hosts to chase down West Indies' 195/4 for a place in the semifinal.

Although the statistics lean towards the Indian team, this isn't going to be an easy task for the Men in Blue, who have struggled at times in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In fact, this is India's third consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal appearance against England.

India's performance in T20 World Cup knockouts

The win over West Indies in Kolkata confirmed India's sixth appearance in the T20 World Cup knockouts. Champions in 2007 and 2024, India returned runners-up in the 2014 edition. They also entered the semifinals on two more occasions in 2016 and 2022.

OpponentStageYearResultVenue
AustraliaSemifinal2007Win by 15 runsDurban
PakistanFinal2007Win by 5 runsJohannesburg
South AfricaSemifinal2014Win by 6 wicketsDhaka
Sri LankaFinal2014Lost by 6 wicketsDhaka
West IndiesSemifinal2016Lost by 7 wicketsMumbai
EnglandSemifinal2022Lost by 10 wicketsMelbourne
EnglandSemifinal2024Win by 68 runsProvidence
South AfricaFinal2024Win by 7 runsBarbados
EnglandSemifinal2026TBDMumbai

India's World Cup semifinal record at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hasn't been a happy hunting ground for India as far as the World Cup semifinals are concerned. India's first appearance in a 50-over World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai came way back in 1987 when they lost to England by 35 runs. The Men in Blue were on the winning side in 2023 when they defeated new Zealand in the semifinal by 70 runs, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and a seven-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami.

India's only semifinal appearance in a T20 World Cup at this venue came in the 2016 edition, losing to eventual winners West Indies by seven wickets.

OpponentStageYearResultTournament
EnglandSemifinal1987Lost by 35 runs50-over World Cup
New ZealandSemifinal2023Win by 70 runs50-over World Cup
West IndiesSemifinal2016Lost by 7 wicketsT20 World Cup
EnglandSemifinal2026TBDT20 World Cup

