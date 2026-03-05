How have India fared in T20 World Cup knockouts? What's Men in Blue's record at Wankhede Stadium in World Cup semis?

India are just two steps away from repeating what they did at the T20 World Cup two years ago in Barbados as the Men in Blue gear up for a thrilling semifinal encounter against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A two-time champion, hosts India will face New Zealand provided they win on Thursday in front of a packed crowd.
Coming into the tournament on the back of a scintillating form, Suryakumar Yadav's men failed to replicate the same except on one occasion. With their backs against the wall, India came out all guns blazing to post 256/4 against Zimbabwe, before Sanju Samson's 97 not out powered the hosts to chase down West Indies' 195/4 for a place in the semifinal.
Although the statistics lean towards the Indian team, this isn't going to be an easy task for the Men in Blue, who have struggled at times in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In fact, this is India's third consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal appearance against England.
The win over West Indies in Kolkata confirmed India's sixth appearance in the T20 World Cup knockouts. Champions in 2007 and 2024, India returned runners-up in the 2014 edition. They also entered the semifinals on two more occasions in 2016 and 2022.
|Opponent
|Stage
|Year
|Result
|Venue
|Australia
|Semifinal
|2007
|Win by 15 runs
|Durban
|Pakistan
|Final
|2007
|Win by 5 runs
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|Semifinal
|2014
|Win by 6 wickets
|Dhaka
|Sri Lanka
|Final
|2014
|Lost by 6 wickets
|Dhaka
|West Indies
|Semifinal
|2016
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Mumbai
|England
|Semifinal
|2022
|Lost by 10 wickets
|Melbourne
|England
|Semifinal
|2024
|Win by 68 runs
|Providence
|South Africa
|Final
|2024
|Win by 7 runs
|Barbados
|England
|Semifinal
|2026
|TBD
|Mumbai
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hasn't been a happy hunting ground for India as far as the World Cup semifinals are concerned. India's first appearance in a 50-over World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai came way back in 1987 when they lost to England by 35 runs. The Men in Blue were on the winning side in 2023 when they defeated new Zealand in the semifinal by 70 runs, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and a seven-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami.
India's only semifinal appearance in a T20 World Cup at this venue came in the 2016 edition, losing to eventual winners West Indies by seven wickets.
|Opponent
|Stage
|Year
|Result
|Tournament
|England
|Semifinal
|1987
|Lost by 35 runs
|50-over World Cup
|New Zealand
|Semifinal
|2023
|Win by 70 runs
|50-over World Cup
|West Indies
|Semifinal
|2016
|Lost by 7 wickets
|T20 World Cup
|England
|Semifinal
|2026
|TBD
|T20 World Cup
Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.