Dwayne Bravo has praised Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a great boss who is genuinely passionate about cricket. Bravo joined SRK’s team as the mentor after Gautam Gambhir had to quit to take up national responsibilities.

"I think it is good to have a boss like Shah Rukh who is definitely really invested in the game. My first thing started off with the Trinbago Knight Riders when he first bought the team. I was the happiest person on the planet to know that someone like him showed that interest to buy a team in the Caribbean,” Bravo said.

“But not only in the Caribbean but my hometown. And I was able to help build Trinbago Knight Riders, one of, to this day, the most successful franchises in CPL history," he added.

The KKR mentor has revealed that he texts India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir to understand the “successful formula” Gambhir used to lead the team to their third IPL title last season.

Gautam Gambhir rejoined the franchise last season. His impact was immediate. Working with captain Shreyas Iyer, he helped the team win its third title, ending a long wait since their previous wins in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir had earlier led the team to those two championships as captain.

KKR have made major changes for IPL 2025. Ajinkya Rahane is the new captain, and Venkatesh Iyer is the vice-captain. Shreyas Iyer has moved to Punjab Kings.

Dwayne Bravo in IPL Dwayne Bravo was a part of West Indies' ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning team twice. He was previously attached to two major IPL teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).