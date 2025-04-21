How long will Rajasthan Royals miss captain Sanju Samson in IPL 2025? Former champions reveal ahead of RCB clash

Sanju Samson will be missing the second-game in a row after the Rajasthan Royals captain was declared unfit to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an away game in April 24 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson had suffered a side injury during Rajasthan Royals' Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals and missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants too.

“Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base (Jaipur) with select RR medical staff,” EspnCricinfo quoted the franchise as saying. “As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB.”

Although, Rajasthan Royals didn't give a tentative deadline on Samson's return, but the 2008 champions kept the fans and well-wishers in dizzy. "The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," Rajasthan Royals further added in the statement.

With 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressing in the absence of Samson against LSG, the Bihar youngster is likely to continue with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Who will lead Rajasthan in Samson's absence? In the absence of Samson, Riyan Parag will lead the side. Earlier, the Assamese cricketer had led Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches when Samson played as a pure batter as he was under rehabilitation for his finger injury.