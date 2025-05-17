How many wins do Kolkata Knight Riders have in RCB vs KKR clash at the Chinnaswamy? Full head to head stats

The Indian Premier League is back from its one-week suspension as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 58 of IPL 2025.
The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and there is a possibility of rain interruption. According to Accuweather, there is an 80% chance of rainfall and 48% probability of thunderstorms later on in the evening.
The two sides will be eager for a win today, especially KKR, as the teams chase a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.
The defending champions sit precariously in fifth with 11 points to their name in 12 matches.
Meanwhile, the home side are better placed for the playoffs, as they sit second in the table with 16 points from 11 matches.
Ahead of Saturday's blockbuster fixture, let us take a look at some key stats from this rivalry.
Total matches played: 36
RCB wins: 15
KKR wins: 21
Last result: RCB won by 7 Wickets (March 22, 2025)
Total matches played: 13
RCB wins: 4
KKR wins: 9
Last result: KKR won by 7 wickets (March 29, 2024)
Played: 105
Won: 50
Lost: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 4
Highest Score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013) - RCB won by 130 runs
Lowest Score: 82/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008) - KKR won by 140 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 33, Runs: 1,021, Average: 39.26, Strike Rate: 132.94, Highest Score: 100
Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB) - Innings:16, Runs: 631, Average: 45.07, Strike Rate: 151.31, Highest Score: 102*
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Innings: 15, Runs: 530, Average: 37.85, Strike Rate: 140.21, Highest Score: 93
Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 27, Economy Rate: 6.69, Average: 20.81, Best Figures: 4/20
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 19, Economy Rate: 7.62, Average: 24.89, Best Figures: 3/16
Andre Russell (KKR) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 9.27, Average: 22.64, Best Figures: 3/9
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.