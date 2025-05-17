How many wins do Kolkata Knight Riders have in RCB vs KKR clash at the Chinnaswamy? Full head to head stats

The Indian Premier League is back from its one-week suspension as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 58 of IPL 2025.

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and there is a possibility of rain interruption. According to Accuweather, there is an 80% chance of rainfall and 48% probability of thunderstorms later on in the evening.

The two sides will be eager for a win today, especially KKR, as the teams chase a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The defending champions sit precariously in fifth with 11 points to their name in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, the home side are better placed for the playoffs, as they sit second in the table with 16 points from 11 matches.

Ahead of Saturday's blockbuster fixture, let us take a look at some key stats from this rivalry.

RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 36

RCB wins: 15

KKR wins: 21

Last result: RCB won by 7 Wickets (March 22, 2025)

RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 13

RCB wins: 4

KKR wins: 9

Last result: KKR won by 7 wickets (March 29, 2024)

RCB's record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL Played: 105

Won: 50

Lost: 50

Tied: 1

No Result: 4

Highest Score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013) - RCB won by 130 runs

Lowest Score: 82/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008) - KKR won by 140 runs

RCB vs KKR: Most Runs Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 33, Runs: 1,021, Average: 39.26, Strike Rate: 132.94, Highest Score: 100

Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB) - Innings:16, Runs: 631, Average: 45.07, Strike Rate: 151.31, Highest Score: 102*

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Innings: 15, Runs: 530, Average: 37.85, Strike Rate: 140.21, Highest Score: 93

RCB vs KKR: Most Wickets Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 27, Economy Rate: 6.69, Average: 20.81, Best Figures: 4/20

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 19, Economy Rate: 7.62, Average: 24.89, Best Figures: 3/16

Andre Russell (KKR) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 9.27, Average: 22.64, Best Figures: 3/9