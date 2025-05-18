How many wins do Punjab Kings have in RR vs PBKS matches in Jaipur? Full head to head stats

Punjab Kings will resume their Indian Premier League campaign against the Rajasthan Royals, at 3:30 pm on May 18, as they travel to the Sawai Mansingh stadium in their quest for a playoff spot.
PBKS's previous match, against then Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala, was abandoned midway through the first innings after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, leading to a temporary suspension of IPL 2025.
This fixture will be replayed on May 24.
The home side are out of contention for a playoff spot but that doesn't mean RR would take thier foot off the gas.
RR will welcome back captain Sanju Samson after a three-week-long gap. The stylish right handed batsman suffered a side strain but has passed a fitness test in time for today's encounter at home.
Ahead of the first game of today's double header, let us take a look at some key stats:
Total matches played: 29
RR wins: 17
PBKS wins: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by 50 Runs (April 5, 2025)
Total matches played: 6
RR wins: 5
PBKS wins: 1
Last result: PBKS won by 14 runs (March 25, 2019)
Played: 66
Wins: 43
Losses: 23
Highest Score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 7, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets
Lowest Score: 59/10 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs
Sanju Samson (RR) - Innings 20, Runs: 670, Average: 39.41, Strike Rate: 150.90, Highest Score: 119
KL Rahul (PBKS) - Innings: 8, Runs: 490, Average: 81.66, Strike Rate: 138.31, Highest Score: 95*
Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - Innings: 7, Runs: 409, Average: 58.42, Strike Rate: 144.52, Highest Score: 115
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 18, Economy Rate: 9.55, Average: 20.61, Best Figures: 5/32
Piyush Chawla (PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 14, Economy Rate: 7.59, Average: 22.42, Best Figures: 3/35
SK Trivedi (RR) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 11, Economy Rate: 7.84, Average: 27.09, Best Figures: 2/21
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.