Virat Kohli has been amongst the top cricketers in the world with some of the best numbers. But, interestingly Kohli does not like numbers as he revealed in one of his earlier media interactions, about his poor performance in the subject of mathematics. On Thursday, Kohli shared his class 10th mark sheet on the social media platform Koo and talked about how these things add to your character.

"It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character," Kohli captioned his post on Koo.

View Full Image Screengrab of Kohli's 10 marksheet

Virat Kohli's mark sheet displayed his score in various subjects during the 10th class. The world-class player scored 83 in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science, 81 in Social Science, and 74 in Introduction to IT. If we calculate the total percentage, Kohli scored 69.8% marks in his class 10th.

Kohli, who recently recovered from a poor form, has shown excellence across various formats of cricket. He single-handedly carried the Indian team through its various wins and displayed extraordinary perseverance during his captaincy.

The world will be looking at him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as during the previous season, he was not his usual self. Kohli's franchise Royal Challenger's Bangalore (RCB) is still waiting for its title and this year the star player will look at clinching the cup.

Virat Kohli is the top-scorer in IPL and has scored 6,624 runs in 223 matches with five centuries and 44 half-centuries in the tournament.

The 16th edition of the IPL will kick-start on 31 March and the first match will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya-led GT will enter the fields to dominate while Ravindra Jadeja will try to fill in the shoes of legend MS Dhoni as the skipper of CSK.