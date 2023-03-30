How much did Virat Kohli score in Class 10? A look at his marksheet

Virat Kohli has been amongst the top cricketers in the world with some of the best numbers. But, interestingly Kohli does not like numbers as he revealed in one of his earlier media interactions, about his poor performance in the subject of mathematics. On Thursday, Kohli shared his class 10th mark sheet on the social media platform Koo and talked about how these things add to your character.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}