How much Ajinkya Rahane will earn from BCCI after international retirement?

Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week, thus ending a 15-year journey with the Indian national team. With Rahane's retirement, it officially brought an end to the quartet of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, who all hanged their boots last year.
In an era that was dominated by superstars like Rohit and Virat, Rahane put on a memorable grind with the bat for years, quietly steering the newer generation of Indian cricket in a positive direction by setting an example with his patient, but long-term rewarding batsmanship and calm, composed and unflinchingly positive leadership.
One of the highlights of Rahane's India career came during the 2020-21 Australian tour. After India were bowled out for paltry 36 in the first Test in Sydney, followed by injuries to some of the senior players and unavailability of Virat Kohli for the last three Tests, Rahane forced a dramatic turnaround.
Under Rahane's leadership, the Indian team won the Test series over Australia. The last time Rahane donned the Indian jersey was in 2023 against west Indies in an away series. It was also the same series that Cheteshwar Pujara last played for India too.
Although Rahane didn't speak about his domestic and Indian Premier League (IPL) ambitions, the 38-year-old moves into a new phase of life and will be exploring new ways for income. The former right-hander will receive a monthly pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Based on BCCI's pension scheme, Rahane will get a monthly amount of ₹70,000 from the Indian cricket board. Since Rahane has played more than 80 Test matches, he falls under the upper tier of former Indian Test players. it was ₹50000 per month in this category initially, but got a hike in 2022, when BCCI announced increase in monthly pensions of former cricketers.
In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. In ODIs, he featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.
In T20Is, he played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.In 195 international matches, he has scored 8,414 runs in 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties, with best score of 188.