How Reliance-Disney merger will change cricket streaming in India
Before the Reliance-Disney merger, the two companies engaged in fierce competition for cricket streaming rights, which made customers the ultimate beneficiary
Reliance Industries and Walt Disney announced the merger of their media operations in India on Thursday, creating a formidable media entity valued at ₹70,352 crores. Before the merger, the two companies engaged in fierce competition for cricket streaming rights, which made customers the ultimate beneficiary.