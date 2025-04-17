How Rohit Sharma inspired Travis Head despite not playing together? SRH’s Australian batter reveals during IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma hasn't played with Travis Head together during the Indian Premier League (IPL). But still the Indian captain continues to inspire the Australian hard-hitting opener in a massive way. The duo will come against each other on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium when Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Both Rohit and Head are having tough times in IPL 2025. While Rohit is yet to score a fifty for Mumbai Indians, Head lost his form after just on half-century against Rajasthan Royals. The last time they came against each other was during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Ahead of the MI vs SRH clash, Head explained how Rohit has inspired him even sitting at the opponent dressing room. “I think I have learnt or inspired from watching would be Rohit Sharma. I haven't spent anytime with him really, but just by the way he's actions, the way he has played, the way he has led India over the last couple of years,” Head told in a video shared by Star Sports.

