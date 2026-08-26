How Shubman Gill's one advice changed life of Mohali youngster Kirandeep Singh?

Sometimes even the smallest of the advices can be life changing. Born in Cholta Kalan, small rural village located near the town of Kharar in the Mohali district of Punjab, Kirandeep Singh started playing cricket with tennis ball at the age of seven or eight.

A regular in tennis ball cricket, Kirandeep started playing at the government school ground and went on to make a reputation for himself as one of the known players in the area. But Kirandeep lacked mentorship and guidance.

Life turned 360 degree for Kirandeep after his sudden meeting with Shubman Gill. It was in 2025, Kirandeep came into Shubman's attention. He had gone to Mohali for practice when he came to know that the Indian Test and ODI captain is also around. Shubman was quick to spot the talent.

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"He said, 'You are bowling really well.' I told him that I was playing tennis-ball cricket," recalled Kirandeep. “He then said, 'You shouldn't play tennis-ball cricket anymore. From now on, you have to play with a leather ball.' He told me to stop playing tennis-ball cricket and said, 'If you ever need anything, just let us know.'” Since then, there was no looking back for Kirandeep.

The two later crossed paths at the Mullanpur International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the 20-year-old got the opportunity to bowl to the Indian captain for the first time.

Kirandeep Singh struggles bears fruit Coming from a middle-class family with financial strains, Kirandeep never got a proper cricket training. In fact, the roof of Kirandeep's house isn't even permanent. But his dreams were always big. “There was a time when were struggled a lot with food and nutrition. I went through a lot of struggles in life. I ever worked as an umpire to support my diet and expenses,” he said.

Kirandeep's struggles bore fruit when Fazilka Falcons bought him for ₹20,000 at the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 auction. Interestingly, Kirandeep will be playing under Shubman in the franchise. Kirandeep now has the perfect platform to put Shubman's words into action.

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“When someone like Shubman Gill believes in you and gives you advice, it gives you a lot of confidence. His words have motivated me to work harder and keep improving. Now that I have the opportunity to play alongside him, I want to learn as much as possible and prove that his faith in me was justified,” Kirandeep said.

Opportunity bigger than money Kirandeep never imagined he would get such a big opportunity so early. "I never imagined that I would get an opportunity like this so early in my career. The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a big platform for me, and I want to make the most of it. I know there will be pressure, but I am looking forward to the challenge,” he added. Notably, he is yet to play for Punjab.

Being part of Fazilka Falcons will also give Kirandeep the chance to learn closely from Gill and other experienced players in the squad. “Playing alongside experienced players is a great learning opportunity. I want to observe how they prepare, how they handle pressure and how they approach different situations in a match.